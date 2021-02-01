Britain's centenarian fundraiser Captain Tom in hospital with COVID
British centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden in last year's lockdown, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his daughter said on Sunday.
The World War Two veteran caught the public's imagination in April, just before his 100th birthday, when he was filmed doing laps with the help of a walking frame around his garden in the village of Marston Moretaine, north of London.
Veteran Capt Tom Moore talks to soldiers from 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment who formed a Guard of Honour for the veteran as he completed his fundraising walk for the health services, in Bedfordshire, Britain, April 16, 2020. REUTERS
"I wanted to update everybody that today ... my father was admitted to hospital," his daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said on Twitter.
"Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for COVID-19. He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU (intensive care unit)," she said.
She said he had been receiving "remarkable" medical care in the past few weeks. The family knew the staff at Bedford Hospital would do all they could to make him comfortable and "hopefully return home as soon as possible", she added.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth awards Captain Tom Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2020. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
His hospitalisation prompted an outpouring of support.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter his thoughts were with Moore and his family. "You've inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery."
Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer also wished him well, saying: "The whole nation hopes you get well soon @captaintommoore. You've been an inspiration to us all throughout this crisis."
My thoughts are very much with @CaptainTomMoore and his family. You’ve inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery. https://t.co/Gm0S07umgd— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 31, 2021
Britain's centenarian fundraiser Captain Tom in hospital with COVID
