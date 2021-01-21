Mustafa Kamal wishes he were the first to take coronavirus vaccine
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2021 10:15 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2021 10:15 PM BdST
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal appears excited about the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine from India as he says he would have been the first person to take the jab if offered.
“Yes I will. I would receive the first shot if possible. I need the vaccine as I have grown old,” Kamal said on Thursday when a reporter asked if he would take the vaccine.
The 73-year old had caught dengue fever about two years ago. He has visited Singapore recently for a health check-up.
On the first day, 20 to 25 people, one representative each from the doctors, nurses, valiant freedom fighters, teachers, police, the army, administration and journalists, will be given the shots before a dry run on hundreds. After a week of observation, the drive will begin in full swing.
The government will prioritise people aged over 77 in the first phase of the campaign. Health Minister Zahid Maleque said politicians and VIPs are not on the target population prioritised in the vaccine drive plan.
He also said he was ready to take the doses imported by the government. The minister spoke to journalists after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase.
Besides the gift doses, Bangladesh is importing 30 million doses from India.
- Boy who bonded with Biden will write a children’s book
- A poet's journey to inauguration day
- Pence applauds successor at inauguration
- Harris breaks barriers as America's vice president
- Jack Ma makes first live appearance in three months
- Melania Trump’s legacy: missteps, mystery, absence
- Trump’s White House reality show ends
- A Somali lawmaker defends her seat
- A boy who bonded with Biden over stuttering will write a children’s book
- 'The Hill We Climb': a poet's journey to inauguration day
- Trump's vice president Pence applauds successor at inauguration
- Kamala Harris breaks barriers as America's vice president
- Trump leaves the White House for the last time as president
- Alibaba's Jack Ma makes first live appearance in three months in online meet
Most Read
- India formally hands over COVID vaccine gift to Bangladesh
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Bangladesh to begin COVID vaccination drive with 20 doses on first day: official
- Biden takes sweeping Day One action on energy, climate, immigration
- Young model Naaz found dead at home in Dhaka after suspected suicide
- ACC arrests PK Halder's lawyer, his daughter in money laundering case
- Bangladesh may set up diplomatic zone in Purbachal due to land shortage in Gulshan, Baridhara
- Beximco Pharma seals deal to acquire majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh
- China imposes sanctions on 28 Trump-era officials including Pompeo
- India's Serum Institute says AstraZeneca vaccine output unaffected due to fire