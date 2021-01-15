Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff

“It’s obviously good news for all the Bangladeshi-Americans,” said former US ambassador Osman Siddique, currently working as a senior advisor in Biden’s transition team.

Zayn is “very talented” and proved himself through his work in different capacities in the US administration, Osman told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

Zayn is the chief of staff for the Domestic and Economic Team of the Biden-Harris Transition. He was also a member of Vice President-elect Harris’s prep team for the 2020 Vice-Presidential Debate.

Previously, Zayn was the deputy policy director for Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign and a senior policy advisor to his senate campaign.

He has also served as a law clerk to Justice Elena Kagan of the US Supreme Court, Judge David Tatel of the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and Judge Dean Pregerson of the US District Court for the Central District of California.

In between his clerkships, Zayn Siddique practised law as an associate at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP.

Originally from Bangladesh and raised in New York, Zayn is a graduate of Princeton University and Yale Law School.

Along with him, Biden and Harris announced additional members of the White House staff, including individuals from the Office of the Chief of Staff, Office of Scheduling & Advance, and the Office of Management and Administration.

“These diverse, qualified, and experienced appointees will play key roles across the White House in positions that will support day-to-day White House functions and facilitate broad engagement with the American people. This collection of talent demonstrates the president and vice president-elect’s commitment to building an administration that looks like America that is ready to hit the ground running for American families on day one,” the transition team said in a statement.

“To tackle the challenges facing our country and restore faith in government we must build an administration with experienced, principled, and dedicated appointees. These individuals are part of a White House staff that is ready to build back better immediately to make a difference in the lives of working families. They are accomplished public servants who will be instrumental in ensuring that our White House is efficient and effective in delivering for the American people,” said Biden.

“These dedicated public servants reflect the very best of our nation. They have the knowledge and expertise to help us meet the unprecedented challenges facing the American people. And President-elect Biden and I look forward to working with them to contain this pandemic, provide more relief for families and businesses, and rebuild our country in a way that lifts up all Americans,” said Harris.

“Today’s skilled and experienced appointees bring a commitment to public service that will further enhance our historic White House team. Each appointee will help ensure efficiency and collaboration within the White House and throughout the administration as we work to build back better and improve the lives of all Americans,” said incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.