Saudi Arabia crown prince receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Published: 26 Dec 2020 02:36 AM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2020 02:36 AM BdST

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as part of a national COVID-19 vaccination plan being implemented by the ministry of health, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

 

