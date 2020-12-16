Man claims former Cox’s Bazar MP Bodi is his father

The man named Mohammad Ishak told the court of Teknaf’s Assistant Judge Md Ziaul Haque on Sunday that he was ready for a DNA test, if necessary, to prove his claim.

Bodi declined to comment on Ishak’s claim, saying he first needs to see court documents.

The court has ordered him to appear at a hearing on Jan 14, 2021 after accepting Ishak’s plea, said Kafil Uddin Chowdhury, the lawyer for Ishak.

In the petition, Ishak wrote “Abdur Rahman Bodi” as the name of his father.

Bodi developed a relationship with his mother Sufia Khatun when Bodi’s father Ejahar Company, a local union council chairman, gave her and her family shelter temporarily after several robbery attempts at her home, according to the petition.

Later, Bodi married Sufia and an Imam of the mosque at a hotel owned by Ejahar administered the marriage, Ishak said in the petition.

When Bodi refused to accept her as his wife after she became pregnant, she was married off to Mohammad Islam, a mechanic who had once worked for Bodi’s family, Ishak said and added that he grew up in Islam’s family.