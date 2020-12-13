UNESCO launches Bangabandhu award on creative economy
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Dec 2020 07:25 PM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2020 07:25 PM BdST
UNESCO has launched an international award named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman following Bangladesh’s proposal.
The UN agency’s executive board unanimously adopted the proposal on UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy in its 210th session on Dec 11, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said.
The UNESCO launches awards in recognition of contribution of leaders in several fields, such as education, culture, science and technology, with financial help of the member states.
This is the first time a UN agency launched an award named after Bangabanddhu, Momen said at a press conference in Dhaka on Sunday. It had launched 22 awards named after noted individuals or organisations.
The award will be given every two years with $50,000 prize money – three times in six years. The renewal of the award will be discussed later.
The first UNESCO-Bangabandhu award is set to be given in the 41st session of the UNESCO’s general conference in November, 2021.
Bangladesh proposed the award in August 2019.
- Barcelona skateboarder proves height is no big deal
- Freedom fighter, ex-secretary Anwar Ul Alam Shaheed dies
- Ballerina Sara Leland dies at 79
- At Johns Hopkins, revelations about its founder and slavery
- Begum Rokeya sculpture unveiled in Rangpur
- 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auction
- Hasina ranks 39th on Forbes list of most powerful women
- Prince Harry launches lawsuit against UK paper
Most Read
- Hifazat-e Islam is becoming ‘neo-Razakar’, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy
- Failing to repay loans, many Bangladeshi migrant workers lost properties: study
- Robi holds IPO lottery draw, 465,290 emerge as winners
- He pretended to be Trump’s family. Then Trump fell for it
- RAB formally charges 15 over Sinha killing
- Discovery of OC Pradip’s drug links led to Sinha murder: RAB
- Hifazat-e Islam Secretary General Qasemi dies
- Padma Bridge bursts into full view with the final span installed
- Bangladesh football captain Jamal contracts COVID-19 in Qatar
- RAB finds no proof of narcotics charges against Sinha’s co-workers Shipra and Sefat