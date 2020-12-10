Begum Rokeya sculpture unveiled in Rangpur
Rangpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Dec 2020 12:35 AM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2020 12:35 AM BdST
A sculpture of Begum Rokeya, the pioneer of Bengali women’s uprising, has been unveiled in Rangpur city.
The statue, named “Alokbartika” and curved by sculptor Anik Reza, was unveiled at Shalban Indra bend on Wednesday to mark the birth and death anniversary of the writer.
Besides Anik, teachers from Begum Rokeya College and Begum Rokeya University, cultural activists, poets and writers were present at the small ceremony.
The statue is 20-feet long, including eight feet of altar. It took Tk 1.5 million to set it up.
The noble woman fought throughout her life for equal rights of women in the country, society and family system.
