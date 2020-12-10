Begum Rokeya sculpture unveiled in Rangpur

The statue, named “Alokbartika” and curved by sculptor Anik Reza, was unveiled at Shalban Indra bend on Wednesday to mark the birth and death anniversary of the writer.

Besides Anik, teachers from Begum Rokeya College and Begum Rokeya University, cultural activists, poets and writers were present at the small ceremony.

The construction remained suspended for a long time after the authorities initiated the work during the tenure of last city mayor Sarfuddin Ahmed Jhantu, said Atiqul Alam Kallol, general secretary of Bangladesh Human Rights Commission in Rangpur and the Awami Leagues’ district unit cultural affairs secretary.

The statue is 20-feet long, including eight feet of altar. It took Tk 1.5 million to set it up.

The noble woman fought throughout her life for equal rights of women in the country, society and family system.