Actor, former minister Asaduzzaman Noor contracts COVID-19

He was staying at home after receiving the report on Thursday night, said Ghulam Quddus, the president of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote.

Noor, an MP from Nilphamari-2, had worked as the cultural affairs minister in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet. He is now a member of the parliamentary standing committee on the cultural affairs ministry.

The 74-year-old is a trustee of the Liberation War Museum and president of Bangladesh Abritti Samanyay Parishad, a council of reciters.

He won Bangladesh's highest civilian honour Swadhinata Padak or Independence Award in 2018 for his contribution to culture.