Actor, former minister Asaduzzaman Noor contracts COVID-19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Dec 2020 11:39 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2020 11:39 PM BdST
Former minister and popular actor Asaduzzaman Noor has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
He was staying at home after receiving the report on Thursday night, said Ghulam Quddus, the president of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote.
Noor, an MP from Nilphamari-2, had worked as the cultural affairs minister in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet. He is now a member of the parliamentary standing committee on the cultural affairs ministry.
The 74-year-old is a trustee of the Liberation War Museum and president of Bangladesh Abritti Samanyay Parishad, a council of reciters.
He won Bangladesh's highest civilian honour Swadhinata Padak or Independence Award in 2018 for his contribution to culture.
More stories
- Gitanjali Rao is TIME's first-ever Kid of the Year
- Honk Kong jails activist Wong
- Biden fractures foot
- Argentina investigates Maradona’s death
- ICT investigation agency coordinator Hannan dies
- What we can learn from solitude
- Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?
- Tributes pour in for Aly Zaker
Most Read
- Jamalpur’s Shampa pulled rickshaw-van to provide for family. PM Hasina comes to her rescue
- Pandemic threatens to pull the plug on cash-strapped kindergartens in Bangladesh
- High Court declares illegal Noor Ali’s Sonargaon economic zone, resort city
- Bangladesh to begin antigen tests for coronavirus on Saturday
- Grameenphone in deal with edotco to set up 500 towers
- Rights groups urge Bangladesh not to ship Rohingya to island
- Bangladesh to hold 100-day online quiz competition on Bangabandhu
- Israel receives its most advanced warship as Iran tensions rise
- ‘We were at base camp’: why the UK approved a vaccine first
- Complications persist over tuition fees in private schools, colleges after government notice