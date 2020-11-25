Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, dies aged 60
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Nov 2020 10:48 PM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2020 11:12 PM BdST
Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, has died of heart attack aged 60.
Argentina football legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest ever players, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, his lawyer said.
Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.
He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said.
Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986.
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona's death.
More to follow
