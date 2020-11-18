Young changemakers are transforming communities, breaking stereotype of complaining: Sajeeb Wazed

The prime minister’s son and ICT adviser joined the virtual ceremony of Joy Bangla Youth Award 2020 on Tuesday, calling on the youth to follow the principles of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The youth should keep in mind that the people must be given the right to vote and elect their leaders to set the course of the country, according to Joy.

While working for the people, youths also need to work for all without keeping some behind, he said.

“And secularism. We all are Bengali. Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, Muslims, atheists – we all are equal. These were the principles based on which Bangabandhu liberated the country,” said Joy, the grandson of the Father of the Nation.

“I urge the youth not to forget these principles. We won’t be able to walk forward without them,” he said.

Describing the work of the winners of the award as “outstanding”, Joy said they are working to serve the common people in an inspiring manner.

He thanked them for working for the poor children, people with disabilities and other marginalised people.

Joy said the young changemakers were trying to resolve the problems they found while some other people always prefer to complain.

“I want to see who are trying to resolve the problems without complaining. I want able leadership, but not only in the government,” he said.

“They (winners) are not big organisations, maybe a single youth working in a village. But they are helping the people with their own ideas instead of complaining. That’s what I expect from the youth,” he added.

Joy described how the Awami League government worked on its Digital Bangladesh initiative that was proved essential amid the coronavirus pandemic as people resorted to online shopping, meeting and other work virtually amidst the outbreak.

The pandemic has slowed Bangladesh’s economic progress, but still the country has made significant achievements, he remarked.

“Even the US and Europe have gone backwards economically, because they were not prepared. They did not even listen to their own expert doctors’ advice. This is the difference between able leadership and failed leadership,” he said.

Joy noted that he joined the event from the US, where the virus is killing hundreds of people every day.

It was the first time Joy appeared publicly and talked to the youth in over a year.

The last time he engaged with the youth was in October, 2019 in the Let’s Talk event organised by the Centre for Research and Information.