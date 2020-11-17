Hasina’s aunt Razia Khatun dies aged 85

The wife of freedom fighter Sheikh Abu Naser, who died at his brother Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s residence in the massacre of Aug 15, 1975, she breathed her last at the Ever Care Hospital in Dhaka around 8:50pm on Monday, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

She was admitted to the hospital on Nov 3 over old-age complications.

President Md Abdul Hamid has mourned Razia, the mother to MPs Sheikh Helal Uddin and Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel, in a condolence message.

Hasina expressed deep sorrow and extended her sympathy to the grieving family, said the prime minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

Hasina also remembered how Razia loved her like a daughter after she returned home in 1981.

Razia’s grandson Sheikh Sharhan Naser Tonmoy is also a member of parliament.

She will be buried at Banani Graveyard in Dhaka after Zuhr prayers and a Namaj-e-Janaza there.

Razia left behind five sons, two daughters and a host of relatives to mourn her death.