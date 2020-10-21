‘Critically’ ill Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq put on life support

The 85-year-old is in a “little bit critical” condition, according to Dr Nahid Yasmin, the director general of the Ad Din Hospital.

His condition began deteriorating on Tuesday midnight when he suffered a septic shock, the doctor said in a video message on Wednesday.

The doctors put him on ventilation at the intensive care unit after his blood pressure and oxygen saturation level dropped.

He was suffering from urosepsis and lung infections apart from anaemia and low albumin, according to Dr Yasmin. He had also suffered a stroke.

The lawyer is still conscious and responding well to treatment, the doctor said.

“His other parameters have become normal after we put him on life support. His blood pressure and pulse rate are normal. The fever hasn’t returned either,” she said.

Barrister Rafique was admitted to the hospital with urine infection and old-age complications. Doctor Richmond Ronald Gomes was supervising his treatment.

He began his career as a lawyer in the Calcutta High Court in 1960. He was made attorney general of Bangladesh in 1990.

He played a significant role as a lawyer during the military-controlled caretaker government, fighting cases for Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and many other politicians.