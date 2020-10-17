US businesswoman says she did have affair with UK PM Johnson
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Oct 2020 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2020 03:58 PM BdST
A US tech entrepreneur at the centre of allegations of misconduct involving British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told a newspaper they did have an affair when he was mayor of London.
The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that Jennifer Arcuri, when asked if she had an affair with Johnson, said: "I think that goes without saying ... it's pretty much out there."
In an interview with the newspaper, Arcuri says Johnson, who was married to second wife Marina Wheeler at the time, bombarded her with "avalanches of passion".
Arcuri gave a number of TV interviews after the allegations came to light, saying she and Johnson had enjoyed a "very special relationship", though she repeatedly refused to say whether they had had an affair.
Johnson was London mayor from 2008 to 2016. He became prime minister last year.
Downing Street had no immediate comment.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation in September 2019 following a newspaper report that Johnson, when mayor of London, had failed to disclose his personal links to Arcuri, who received thousands of pounds in public funding and places on official trade trips.
Johnson denied any wrongdoing, saying everything was done with full propriety and that there was no interest to declare.
In May the IOPC said he would not face criminal action.
The matter was referred to the watchdog because Johnson was head of the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime, a role equivalent to a police commissioner, during his term as mayor.
- Who was ‘El Padrino,’ godfather to drug cartel?
- Army officer made colonel in coma
- Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq hospitalised
- Trump's son Barron tested positive for COVID-19
- Salma Sultana receives Norman E Borlaug Award
- Meghan doesn't do social media for 'self-preservation'
- Trump feels 'powerful' in return to campaign trail
- Twitter flags Trump tweet for violating its rules
Most Read
- Boycott 'Prothom Alo': Joy
- Bangladesh Army promotes officer in coma for seven years
- US criticises countries providing military, political support to Myanmar
- Customs seizes 39,000 yaba pills from Saudi Arabia-bound garments consignment in Dhaka
- Bangladesh climbs 13 places on Global Hunger Index
- Four die as train crushes into car at level crossing in Jashore
- Senior jurist Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq hospitalised after falling ill
- Online retailers gear up for doorstep delivery as Bangladesh braces for COVID-19 winter wave
- French police shoot dead man who slit teacher's throat
- Dhaka-5 polls: EC issues 3-day ban on motorcycles