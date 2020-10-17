Senior jurist Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq hospitalised after falling ill
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Oct 2020 03:25 AM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2020 03:25 AM BdST
Veteran Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq has been admitted to the Ad Din Hospital in Dhaka after he fell ill.
The 85-year-old is suffering from urine infection and old-age complications, said the hospital’s spokesman Tariqul Islam Akash on Friday night.
The doctors are closely watching Barrister Rafique’s condition. Doctor Richmond Ronald Gomes is supervising his treatment.
Two senior lawyers told bdnews24.com that the senior jurist’s vital signs improved after hospitalisation.
Barrister Rafique began his career as a lawyer in the Calcutta High Court in 1960. He was made attorney general of Bangladesh in 1990.
He played a significant role as a lawyer during the military-controlled caretaker government, fighting cases for Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and many other politicians.
