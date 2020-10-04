Hasina wishes Trump, Melania quick recovery from COVID-19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Oct 2020 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2020 07:55 PM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has wished US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19.
She was saddened to know that Trump was getting treated in hospital after contracting the novel coronavirus, the prime minister wrote in a letter to him, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.
She hoped Trump and Melania would get well and back to office soon.
They contracted the coronavirus when the entire world is fighting it, Hasina said.
She praised Trump’s leadership and self-confidence to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and the challenges related to the pandemic.
