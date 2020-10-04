Former New Jersey governor Christie checks into hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

"In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Centre this afternoon," Christie said on Twitter.

"While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure."

Earlier in the day, Christie confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Christie, an adviser to President Donald Trump, is one of several allies of the president who have tested positive for the virus in recent days.