Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina turns 73
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Sep 2020 03:48 AM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2020 03:48 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has turned 73 and is celebrating the birthday at home for the first time in a decade.
Since being elected head of the government for the second time in 2008, she had been spending the day in the United States every year as it coincides with the United Nations General Assembly.
Though Hasina has asked the ruling Awami League not to organise celebrations due to the outbreak, it is holding some programmes, apparently out of the joy of having her at home on the occasion after so many years.
The programmes mainly include special prayers and discussions.
The eldest among Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's five children, Hasina married nuclear scientist MA Wazed Miah in 1968. They have two children - son Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Hossain, nicknamed Putul.
The Awami League has formed government four times with Hasina as prime minister. This is her unprecedented third consecutive term as the head of government. In 1996, Hasina returned the party to power 21 years after the assassination of Bangabandhu.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pushing a boy on a swing at the Ganabhaban on Tuesday after a group of childredn came for text books of the new year.
She was general secretary of the Chhatra League's Rokeya Hall unit when she was a student of Dhaka University. She graduated from the university in 1973.
During the Liberation War in 1971, she was in captivity along with her mother, sister Sheikh Rehana, and youngest brother Sheikh Russel.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks in parliament ahead of the passage of the national budget for fiscal year 2020-21 on Thursday. Photo: A B M Aktaruzzaman/ PID
Barred from entering Bangladesh for a long time, Hasina was elected president of the Awami League in absentia in February 1981. She returned home on May 17 the same year.
She spearheaded the Awami League's successful campaign along with other political parties and alliances to restore democracy in 1990.
She again headed the party's movement to bring down the BNP government and leading it to win the 1996 elections. She catapulted the Awami League to power again after the 2007-08 military controlled government.
- Mahbubey Alam dies
- Kashmiri activist killed as violence mounts
- Britain's Princess Eugenie is pregnant
- Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies
- Manila barbershop’s mirrors reflect pandemic pains
- Crusading newspaperman Harold Evans dies
- To protest colonialism, he takes artifacts from museums
- India's Nobel laureate fears upsurge in child labour
Most Read
- Mahbubey Alam, Bangladesh’s longest-serving attorney general, dies aged 71
- Police arrest two suspects in Sylhet MC College rape
- Woman raped during visit to Sylhet’s MC College with husband
- Music composer Emon arrested in a case filed by wife
- Bangladesh clears path for O and A Level exams to run on schedule
- SC suspends lawyer Yunus Ali for ‘disparaging remarks’ on judiciary, orders BTRC to block Facebook account
- Struck by COVID-19, Bangladesh Attorney General Mahbubey Alam is in ‘critical’ condition
- DMP to fire 26 policemen who failed dope tests
- As pandemic rages, Bangladesh Secretariat's lax approach to workplace safety comes into focus
- COVID-19 vaccine is a ‘global public good’, Hasina tells UNGA