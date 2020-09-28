Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina turns 73

Since being elected head of the government for the second time in 2008, she had been spending the day in the United States every year as it coincides with the United Nations General Assembly.

The UNGA this year is being held almost virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic and Hasina delivered her speech via a video call on Saturday.

Though Hasina has asked the ruling Awami League not to organise celebrations due to the outbreak, it is holding some programmes, apparently out of the joy of having her at home on the occasion after so many years.

The programmes mainly include special prayers and discussions.

General Secretary Obaidul Quader has asked all leaders and activists to follow the health protocol at the programmes.

The eldest among Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's five children, Hasina married nuclear scientist MA Wazed Miah in 1968. They have two children - son Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Hossain, nicknamed Putul.

The Awami League has formed government four times with Hasina as prime minister. This is her unprecedented third consecutive term as the head of government. In 1996, Hasina returned the party to power 21 years after the assassination of Bangabandhu.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pushing a boy on a swing at the Ganabhaban on Tuesday after a group of childredn came for text books of the new year.

She started her career as a politician when she was a student of Eden Women's College in the 1960s. She was elected vice-president of the Eden College Students' Union in 1966-67 as a Chhatra League candidate.

She was general secretary of the Chhatra League's Rokeya Hall unit when she was a student of Dhaka University. She graduated from the university in 1973.

During the Liberation War in 1971, she was in captivity along with her mother, sister Sheikh Rehana, and youngest brother Sheikh Russel.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks in parliament ahead of the passage of the national budget for fiscal year 2020-21 on Thursday. Photo: A B M Aktaruzzaman/ PID

She and Rehana were abroad and escaped the Aug 15 carnage in 1975, in which almost all members of their family were killed.

Barred from entering Bangladesh for a long time, Hasina was elected president of the Awami League in absentia in February 1981. She returned home on May 17 the same year.

She spearheaded the Awami League's successful campaign along with other political parties and alliances to restore democracy in 1990.

She again headed the party's movement to bring down the BNP government and leading it to win the 1996 elections. She catapulted the Awami League to power again after the 2007-08 military controlled government.