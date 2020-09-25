Britain's Princess Eugenie is pregnant, Buckingham Palace says

Eugenie, the 10th in line to the British throne and younger daughter of the queen’s third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

On her Instagram account, Eugenie posted a picture of a pair of baby slippers and wrote: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021", adding a baby emoji.

Her child will be the ninth great-grandchild for the 94-year-old queen.