Hasina talks to autistic girl Raya who expressed love for her in Facebook post

The girl, Maminda Rahman Raya, expressed her love for Hasina in a Facebook video posted to a group named ‘Autism Management Center (Care & Joy Global)’ by her teacher Hasina Hafiz on Wednesday.

The prime minister talked to Raya on Thursday afternoon, her Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker told bdnews24.com.

Raya, in another video, also shared her joy after talking to the prime minister.