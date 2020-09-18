Hasina talks to autistic girl Raya who expressed love for her in Facebook post
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Sep 2020 04:27 AM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2020 04:27 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has talked to an autistic girl via video link after the former wished so in a Facebook post.
The girl, Maminda Rahman Raya, expressed her love for Hasina in a Facebook video posted to a group named ‘Autism Management Center (Care & Joy Global)’ by her teacher Hasina Hafiz on Wednesday.
Raya, in another video, also shared her joy after talking to the prime minister.
