Actor Sadek Bachchu goes on life support with COVID-19 illness
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2020 01:28 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2020 01:28 PM BdST
Actor Sadek Bachchu, who has been suffering from the novel coronavirus, went on life support.
The actor was put under the life support system at 5 pm on Saturday at Universal Medical College Hospital, his family said. He was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital with respiratory distress on Aug 6. Later, he was shifted to Universal Medical College Hospital on Friday after being diagnosed with the coronavirus infection.
The 66-year-old actor has been suffering from heart ailment, diabetes and other complications for a long time. He went under a heart surgery in 2013.
Bachchu’s family sought financial assistance from the prime minister as they are struggling to bear his medical treatment cost over the years.
Bacchu, a former employee of Bangladesh Post Office, entered the filmdom in 1985 through the movie ‘Ramer Sumoti’ and acted in many other films.
He rose to fame by playing villains in movies. Bacchu bagged the National Film Award for playing the “best villainous role” in “Ekti Cinemar Golpo” in 2018.
