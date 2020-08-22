Home > People

Sculptor Mrinal Haque, known for making murals on the streets of Dhaka, dies at 62

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Aug 2020 10:40 AM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2020 10:42 AM BdST

Mrinal Haque, a sculptor best known for making murals on the streets of Dhaka, has died at the age of 62.

He breathed his last at his Gulshan home at around 2 am Saturday, said his associate and graphic designer Md Alamgir.

He had been suffering from a combination of ailments, including diabetes, according to Alamgir.

"His sugar and oxygen levels dropped last night.”

 

More to follow

