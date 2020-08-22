Sculptor Mrinal Haque, known for making murals on the streets of Dhaka, dies at 62

Mrinal Haque, a sculptor best known for making murals on the streets of Dhaka, has died at the age of 62.

He breathed his last at his Gulshan home at around 2 am Saturday, said his associate and graphic designer Md Alamgir. He had been suffering from a combination of ailments, including diabetes, according to Alamgir. "His sugar and oxygen levels dropped last night.” More to follow