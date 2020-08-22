Sculptor Mrinal Haque, known for making murals on the streets of Dhaka, dies at 62
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Aug 2020 10:40 AM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2020 10:42 AM BdST
Mrinal Haque, a sculptor best known for making murals on the streets of Dhaka, has died at the age of 62.
He breathed his last at his Gulshan home at around 2 am Saturday, said his associate and graphic designer Md Alamgir.
He had been suffering from a combination of ailments, including diabetes, according to Alamgir.
"His sugar and oxygen levels dropped last night.”
More to follow
More stories
- Sculptor Mrinal Haque dies
- Hasina thanks Joy for his ‘Digital Bangladesh’ efforts
- Rehana recounts Aug 21 attack
- Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus
- Steve Bannon charged with defrauding border-wall supporters
- Kamala Harris takes the spotlight
- A security guard’s meeting with Biden
- Former Communist Party insider denounces Xi
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Russia ships first reactor vessel, steam generator for Bangladesh nuclear power plant
- We weren't even allowed to speak out against Aug 21 attack, says Hasina
- Expert advice to beat back COVID-19 goes ‘unheeded’ in Bangladesh
- Aug 21 grenade attack convicts: Where are they?
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- Major Sinha’s killing took only one and a half minutes: RAB
- New Zealand court set to sentence killer in Christchurch mosque massacre
- Hasina thanks son Sajeeb Wazed Joy for his efforts to build ‘Digital Bangladesh’
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- Investigate US-Ziaur Rahman ‘connection’ behind Bangabandhu killing: Lifschultz