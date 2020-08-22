Rehana recounts Aug 21 grenade attack in Hasina docudrama

Hasina, the then leader of the opposition, declined to take Rehana with her.

She asked her younger sister to attend to some guests at home, Sudha Sadan in Dhanmondi, instead.

The party president returned home with blood on her face, saree and body as the news of a gruesome grenade attack on the rally left Rehana amidst a sea of concerns.

The two sisters had lost their parents Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, brothers Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and

Sheikh Russel, and a number of other relatives in one of the world’s worst political massacre the same month in 1975.

Rehana has recounted the moments she lived through during the Aug 21, 2004 grenade attack targeting Hasina in a documentary on the prime minister’s life “Hasina – A Daughter’s Tale”.

How did Rehana feel when she heard the news of the deadly grenade attack?

She says she first heard she had lost her “Apa” - Hasina.

“I saw the news and rushed downstairs…Soon Apa’s car came in. I was standing, waiting,” Rehana says in the film.

“She was entirely covered. Her saree, face, body, eyes – covered with blood,” says Rehana.

“After getting back Apa, I didn’t even ask what had happened or been happening," she adds.

The grisly attack left 24 people dead and hundreds injured, including Hasina, who had her hearing impaired due to the attack.