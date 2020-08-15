Murtaza Bashir, a pioneer of surrealist art in Bangladesh, dies at 88
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Aug 2020 10:28 AM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2020 11:41 AM BdST
Eminent artist Murtaza Bashir has died in hospital care after being diagnosed with the coronavirus infection at the age of 88.
He passed away during treatment in Dhaka's Evercare Hospital at 9:10 am Saturday, his daughter Muneer Bashir confirmed.
President Abdul Hamid led the tributes to the renowned artist following his death.
Bashir was suffering from heart, lung, kidney and old-age ailments. Earlier, he was admitted to the ICU.
The son of Dr Muhammad Shahidullah, a famous linguist, Murtaza Bashir was born in Dhaka’s Ramna in 1932. He was the chairman of the Fine Arts Department at Chattogram University.
A pioneer of surrealist art, Bashir has produced many famous paintings, including 'Dewal,' 'Shahid Shironam,' and 'Pakha’.
Bashir published his anthology of poems 'Tatka Rokter Khinorekha' in both Bangla and English. In 1979, he published his first novel 'Ultramarine.'
He received the Ekushey Padak in 1980 for his contribution to art. He also received the Swadhinata Puroshkar in 2019.
