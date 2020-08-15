Murtaza Bashir, a pioneer of surrealist art in Bangladesh, dies at 88

He passed away during treatment in Dhaka's Evercare Hospital at 9:10 am Saturday, his daughter Muneer Bashir confirmed.

President Abdul Hamid led the tributes to the renowned artist following his death.

In a condolence message, Hamid said Bashir's death was an "irreparable loss" to the spheres of art and culture in Bangladesh.

Bashir was suffering from heart, lung, kidney and old-age ailments. Earlier, he was admitted to the ICU.

His namaz-e-janaza or funeral prayer service will be held after the Zuhr prayers on Saturday after which, he will be laid to rest at the capital's Banani graveyard, she added.

The son of Dr Muhammad Shahidullah, a famous linguist, Murtaza Bashir was born in Dhaka’s Ramna in 1932. He was the chairman of the Fine Arts Department at Chattogram University.

A pioneer of surrealist art, Bashir has produced many famous paintings, including 'Dewal,' 'Shahid Shironam,' and 'Pakha’.

He made the first linocut painting titled 'Roktakto Ekushey'. His artworks include mural, block print and others.

Bashir published his anthology of poems 'Tatka Rokter Khinorekha' in both Bangla and English. In 1979, he published his first novel 'Ultramarine.'

He received the Ekushey Padak in 1980 for his contribution to art. He also received the Swadhinata Puroshkar in 2019.