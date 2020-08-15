Artist Murtaja Baseer diagnosed with COVID-19 after hospitalisation
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Aug 2020 02:17 AM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2020 02:17 AM BdST
Pre-eminent artist Murtaja Baseer has tested positive for novel coronavirus after being hospitalised in Dhaka with lung and kidney ailments.
His daughter Munira Baseer told bdnews24.com on Friday night that the test came back positive after his sample was taken in the afternoon.
“We are looking for plasma donors following the doctors’ advice,” she said.
Murtaja Baseer has been undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of Evercare Hospital since Thursday night.
Munira said the artist was able to speak and in stable condition. He asked everyone to pray for his recovery.
The 88-year-old also has heart disease. He had been hospitalised several times for different ailments.
Son of Dr Muhammad Shahidullah, a famous linguist, Murtaja was born in Dhaka’s Ramna in 1932. He was chairman of the Fine Arts Department at Chattogram University.
A pioneer of surrealistic art, Baseer has done many famous paintings, including 'Dewal,' 'Shahid Shironam,' and 'Pakha’.
He did the first linocut painting titled 'Roktakto Ekushey'. His artworks include mural, block print and others.
Baseer published his anthology of poems 'Tatka Rokter Khinorekha' in both Bangla and English. In 1979, he published his first novel 'Ultramarine.'
He received the Ekushey Padak, the second highest civilian award, in 1980 and the highest honour, Swadhinata Padak, in 2019 for his contribution to art.
