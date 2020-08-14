Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee in deep coma, say doctors
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Aug 2020 12:14 PM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2020 12:14 PM BdST
The condition of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged and he is “deeply comatose”, reports The Tribune.
Doctors attending to him said Mukherjee has stable vital parameters and he continues to be on ventilator support.
The former president was admitted to the according to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital on Aug 10 and was operated upon for removal of a clot in the brain. He also tested positive for COVID-19.
"The condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning, He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and he continues to be on ventilatory support," a statement from the hospital said.
With rumours on his health abound, his son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee said, "My father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive and haemodynamically stable."
"Speculations and fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that media in India has become a factory of fake news," he said on Twitter.
The former president's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted, "Rumours about my father are false. Request, especially to the media, not to call me as I need to keep my phone free for any updates from the hospital."
Pranab Mukherjee was the president of India from 2012 to 2017.
