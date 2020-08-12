Indian actor Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

The 61-year-old actor, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai on Saturday after he complained of breathlessness, was discharged on Monday, reports the Hindustan Times.

The actor’s oxygen level was fluctuating between 90-92 percent when he was admitted. He was immediately tested for COVID-19 through a rapid antigen kit. But as per the sources, the test result came back negative. Later, it was reported that he has developed fluid in his chest.

His diagnosis revealed that he was suffering from stage four lung cancer. “When he was taken to the hospital, he was low on oxygen saturation. But when his COVID-19 report came negative, he rAn cancer analysis and it came positive,” said a source from the hospital, according to the Hindustan Times report.

On Tuesday, Sanjay had announced on Instagram that he was taking a ‘short break’ from work for ‘some medical treatment’.

“Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment,” the post read.

The Khalnaayak actor further said, “My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”