Indian actor Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Aug 2020 05:23 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2020 05:23 PM BdST
Famed Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, according to reports in the Indian media.
The 61-year-old actor, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai on Saturday after he complained of breathlessness, was discharged on Monday, reports the Hindustan Times.
The actor’s oxygen level was fluctuating between 90-92 percent when he was admitted. He was immediately tested for COVID-19 through a rapid antigen kit. But as per the sources, the test result came back negative. Later, it was reported that he has developed fluid in his chest.
His diagnosis revealed that he was suffering from stage four lung cancer. “When he was taken to the hospital, he was low on oxygen saturation. But when his COVID-19 report came negative, he rAn cancer analysis and it came positive,” said a source from the hospital, according to the Hindustan Times report.
On Tuesday, Sanjay had announced on Instagram that he was taking a ‘short break’ from work for ‘some medical treatment’.
“Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment,” the post read.
The Khalnaayak actor further said, “My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”
- Kamala Harris finds the political identity that eluded her
- ‘Top cop’ Kamala Harris’ record of policing the police
- Ramendu, Ferdausi catch coronavirus
- Michelle Obama is dealing with ‘low-grade depression’
- Ex-Google engineer sentenced to 18 months in prison
- Beirut explosion seems to be 'bomb of some kind': Trump
- Nobel Peace laureate John Hume dies
- Hasina greets citizens on Eid
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans to cancel completion exams for fifth, eighth graders in pandemic
- Cash-strapped Bangladeshis rush to sell gold valuables as pandemic roils economy
- RAB arrests three witnesses in police case over Sinha killing
- 9pc of Dhaka residents infected with COVID-19: study
- Russia approves coronavirus vaccine before completing tests
- Part 2: bdnews24.com serves legal notice on BRAC EPL on valuation denial
- Mother filed abduction case before RAB showed man arrested over Sinha killing
- WHO says discussing new COVID-19 vaccine with Russia
- Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin
- Kamala Harris is Biden’s choice for vice president