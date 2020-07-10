Sahara Khatun will be buried in Dhaka’s Banani on Saturday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jul 2020 09:39 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2020 09:39 PM BdST
Former home minister Sahara Khatun, who died undergoing treatment in Bangkok, will be buried at Banani Graveyard in Dhaka on Saturday.
The body will be flown back to Bangladesh from Thailand after Friday midnight, her aide and relative Anisur Rahman told bdnews24.com.
A special US-Bangla flight carrying the body was scheduled to leave Bangkok at 9pm local time.
Sahara, a member of the ruling Awami League’s presidium, was admitted to a hospital in Dhaka on Jun 2 with a fever, allergy and other preexisting conditions and later moved to the intensive care unit when her condition deteriorated.
Last Monday, the 77-year-old was flown to Thailand and admitted to Bumrungrad Hospital, where she died on Thursday night.
Another member of the party presidium, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, and Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim were going to receive the body at Shahjalal International Airport.
Sahara would be buried next to her mother’s grave at 11am, said Nanak.
Citing the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Nasim said health rules will be followed for the burial and Namaz-e-Janaza at the graveyard mosque.
- Ex-wife or friend defecated in their bed, Depp tells court
- Bolivia President Anez tested positive for coronavirus
- Why Mary Trump wrote a tell-all memoir
- Trump embraced ‘cheating as a way of life’
- Trump niece book publication moved up to Jul 14
- Tom Hanks calls out people who shun virus precautions
- Kishore could be ‘No. 1’ in Bollywood
- Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Former Bangladesh home minister Sahara Khatun MP dies at Bangkok aged 77
- Hasina seeks explanation about fake COVID-19 test reports
- Father of Shahed, wanted in fake test report scam, dies of COVID-19
- How Shahed built an empire of fraud using friends in high places
- Bangladesh blacklists 14 medical contractors after mask, PPE scams
- Italy bans arrivals from Bangladesh until Oct 5 amid coronavirus clearance scandal
- Indian gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter in Kanpur
- The coronavirus can float in indoor air, WHO concedes
- Bangladesh arrests 16 Nigerians over 'fraud' on social media
- Bangladesh MP Shahid is not a Kuwaiti citizen: ministry