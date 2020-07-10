Sahara Khatun will be buried in Dhaka’s Banani on Saturday

The body will be flown back to Bangladesh from Thailand after Friday midnight, her aide and relative Anisur Rahman told bdnews24.com.

A special US-Bangla flight carrying the body was scheduled to leave Bangkok at 9pm local time.

Sahara, a member of the ruling Awami League’s presidium, was admitted to a hospital in Dhaka on Jun 2 with a fever, allergy and other preexisting conditions and later moved to the intensive care unit when her condition deteriorated.

Last Monday, the 77-year-old was flown to Thailand and admitted to Bumrungrad Hospital, where she died on Thursday night.

Another member of the party presidium, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, and Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim were going to receive the body at Shahjalal International Airport.

Sahara would be buried next to her mother’s grave at 11am, said Nanak.

Citing the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Nasim said health rules will be followed for the burial and Namaz-e-Janaza at the graveyard mosque.