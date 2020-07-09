How Shahed built an empire of fraud using friends in high places
Reazul Bashar, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jul 2020 07:07 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2020 07:08 PM BdST
He had weaseled his way into the circle of society's power brokers without much of a struggle, all the while keeping his shady business dealings and implication in dozens of fraud cases under wraps.
His Facebook page is inundated with selfies alongside ministers, MPs and government high-ups.
Mohammed Shahed, alias Shahed Karim, the chairman of Regent Group, is now being hounded by law-enforcement agencies after it emerged that his hospitals swindled thousands of unsuspecting patients out of millions of takas on the pretext of coronavirus treatment.
It was Shahed's influence that had previously foiled the efforts of patients and their families to lodge complaints against the hospital. But the veil on his misdeeds is now being lifted following the closure of the hospital.
Once jailed for fraudulence, Shahed, who holds multiple fake identities, made it into the ruling Awami League's central sub-committee on the basis of his 'friendship' with people of influence.
His network of 'friends', encompassing senior leaders of the Awami League and big shots in the BNP, is now coming to light.
Shahed was reportedly a close aide of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mir Kashem Ali, hanged for committing war crimes, and Giasuddin Al Mamun, now in prison for corruption.
Some journalists, too, are now under fire for patronising Shahed, a regular face on TV talk-shows.
"As a professional, I worked to ensure the security of the people, state and persons of national importance. I believe such incidents pose a great threat to national security. There should be more focus on this," he told bdnews24.com
THE RISE OF SHAHED
Shahed arrived in Dhaka from Satkhira near the end of his school days. His mother Safia Karim had once been involved with the Mahila Awami League, locals said.
Two years after his arrest on charges of fraud in 2009, Shahed allegedly duped millions of takas out of people through a multi-layer marketing business at Dhanmondi.
Later, he established Regent Group by using his influence on powerful people. Besides the hospital, the company also operates a college and university alongside real estate and hotel businesses.
"How could a man deceive all of the intelligence agencies, law-enforcement and other government bodies? It shows how well he nurtured a relationship with all," Sarwardy wrote in a Facebook post.
He shared his experience of meeting Shahed last December.
“I met him at Dhaka airport while coming from Chattogram when he claimed to be the head of the SDG affairs at the prime minister's office as Abul Kalam Azad's replacement. I found it to be completely false later. Some of the police and Ansars greeted him.”
Shahed sometimes introduced himself under different names, including Major Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, Col Iftekhar Ahmmad Chowdhury or Maj Shahed Karim, Sarwardy added.
“But his national ID bears the name Shahed Karim. He uses another NID with the number 2692618145885 issued on 25-08-2008.”
“According to the NID details, his mother had died much earlier than the actual date of her passing which was on Nov 6, 2010. This is fake information too.”
After being released, Shahed embezzled Tk 5 billion from ordinary people through his MLM network called BDS Click1. He was known as Maj Iftekhar Karim Chowdhury at the time, Sarwardy wrote.
“He is named in 32 cases, including two in Dhanmondi, one in Barishal and eight in Uttara. He used to threaten people by claiming to be a close aide of ministers and others high-ups.”
“I chased after him for several months for payment as he paid only Tk 50,000 to me after I finished the work. He verbally abused me when I took an Awami League leader with me to get my money. Finally, I received Tk 300,000 of Tk 500,000.”
Jahangir Alam, former marketing officer of Regent Hospital resigned from his post after seven months but only received a month's salary.
“Every time I asked for my salary, Shahed told me to continue working without talking about it.’
CONNECTION WITH JOURNALISTS
Shahed recently started a newspaper named Notun Kagoj of which he is the editor and publisher. He also claimed to be the senior vice president of Uttara Media Club.
Many have pointed the finger at a quarter of journalists for abetting Shahed's misdeeds.
“Looking at the academic and career profile of the media managers in Bangladesh, a photograph with Shahed will never seem to be ‘inappropriate,’ wrote journalist Gazi Nasiruddin Ahmed.
“Those who invite an accused in 32 fraudulence cases to the talk shows, should be brought to trial too,” wrote Robin Ahsan of Shrabon Prakashoni.
“Authorities should find out those promoting Shahed. I hope the offender from the BNP will soon be expelled from the Awami League central sub-committee,” wrote Rudra Saiful, as he shared a magazine clip featuring a photo of Shahed with BNP leader Abdullah Al Noman and former BNP leader Barrister Nazmul Huda.
- Why Mary Trump wrote a tell-all memoir
- Trump embraced ‘cheating as a way of life’
- Trump niece book publication moved up to Jul 14
- Tom Hanks calls out people who shun virus precautions
- Kishore could be ‘No. 1’ in Bollywood
- Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday
- Rapper Kanye West announces US presidential bid on Twitter
- Bangladesh’s first flag designer is in misery
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- How Shahed made his way to Awami League subcommittee
- Government made COVID-19 treatment deal with Regent Hospital. But it had no licence to operate
- Islamists block construction of first Hindu temple in Islamabad
- Bangladesh MP Shahid is not a Kuwaiti citizen: ministry
- Health Directorate faces order to explain Regent Hospital scam
- Italy turns away over 150 Bangladeshis
- How Bangladesh can borrow money from its forex reserves to fund development projects
- MP Shahid will lose seat in parliament if he is a Kuwaiti citizen, says Hasina
- Trump says 'may cut off funding' if US schools do not open
- RAB arrests Regent Hospital employee, hunt for key suspect Shahed continues