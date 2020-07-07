Coronavirus survivor Tom Hanks does not 'have much respect' for people who shun basic precautions
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jul 2020 02:00 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2020 02:00 PM BdST
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, who recovered after being infected with the novel coronavirus earlier this year, said he does not hold much respect for people who decline to practice precautions such as wearing a mask in public.
Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, disclosed in March that they had tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia for a film shoot.
"At the very least, three tiny things (are) in everybody's wheelhouse, if you choose to do them," Hanks, 63, said in a recent interview with Reuters Television. "Wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance. If you can't do that, I don't have much respect for you."
Hanks, a two-time Oscar winner for "Philadelphia" and "Forrest Gump," compared the measures to steps that drivers take to operate a car safely. "If you drive a car, you've got to use your turn signal, not drive too fast and avoid pedestrians," he said.
"Whether or not we like it, we're all in this together," he added.
The United States leads the world in coronavirus deaths and infections.
Due to the pandemic, Hanks' new film, "Greyhound," streams on Apple TV+ starting on Friday rather than playing in movie theaters. Many cinemas around the world remain closed to help slow the spread of infections.
Hanks said "Greyhound" was made for "a big, massive, immersive experience that can really only come out when you're in a movie theater with at least 100 other people." But with the COVID-19 pandemic, "we've got to roll with these punches" and put it online for home viewing, he said.
In the movie, Hanks plays Commander Ernest Krause, a naval officer embarking on his first mission of World War Two. Hanks also wrote the screenplay, adapting it from the 1955 CS Forester novel "The Good Shepherd."
- Kishore could be ‘No. 1’ in Bollywood
- Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday
- Rapper Kanye West announces US presidential bid on Twitter
- Bangladesh’s first flag designer is in misery
- Trump’s niece contests bid to bar book publication
- Author Makbula Manzoor dies
- Judge temporarily halts release of book by Trump's niece
- Jim Carrey, unmasked
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Andrew Kishore, celebrated playback singer, dies at 64
- A bird's-eye view of Bangladesh’s first expressway
- BB removes ONE Bank Chairman Sayeed Hossain Chowdhury over loan delinquency
- Police arrest Crest Securities owner, wife who vanished after shuttering brokerage house
- Medical technologists stage sit-in, threaten strike for ‘deserved recognition’
- Bangladesh registers 3,201 virus cases, 44 deaths in daily count
- Bangladesh restaurants slowly reopen after lockdown. But owners stare into abyss
- India allows import through Benapole after Bangladesh exporters’ tit-for-tat move
- Biman flies to London only, suspends other international flights
- Hasina floats plan to use foreign exchange reserves to fund development