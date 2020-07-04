Author Makbula Manzoor dies at 81
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2020 03:50 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2020 03:50 AM BdST
Famous Bangladeshi author Makbula Manzoor died at the age of 81 at her home in Dhaka’s Uttara on Friday evening.
She was suffering from old-age complications for a long time, said Dilara Mejbah, chief of Lekhika Sangha.
An adviser to the Sangha, Makbula was noted for her works from a woman's perspective in a male-dominated society. She left behind two daughters and two sons.
Born in Sirajganj’s Kamarkhand on Sep 14, 1938, she passed matriculation from Bindubasini Girls’ High School in Tangail and achieved intermediate degree from Rajshahi College.
After completing BA from Eden Mohila College, he completed MA in Bangla from Dhaka University.
Starting her career as a banker at the then East Pakistan Muslim Commercial Bank, now Pubali Bank, she joined Holy Cross Girls’ High School as a teacher.
She left the school after a teacher barred her from hoisting the flag of Bangladesh at the institution during the 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan.
She had also worked at University Women’s Federation College and Southeast University.
She was the feature editor of the influential weekly Begum for 25 years.
Makbula wrote about the torture of the Pakistani forces on the women of Bangladesh during the war in her novel ‘Kaler Mondira’.
She won the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 2005. She also won Ananya Literary Award and Lekhika Sangha Award, among others.
Her other books include ‘Ar Ek Jibon’, ‘Jol Rong Chhobi’, Atmaja O Amra’, ‘Kone Dekha Alo’, ‘Obosonno Gan’, ‘Prem Ek Sonali Nodi’, ‘Baul Batas’, ‘Chhayapothe Dekha’, ‘Sayahno Juthika’ and ‘Nokkhotrer Tole’.
