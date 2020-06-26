Former Bangladesh Bank deputy governor Allah Malik Kazemi dies from COVID-19
Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2020 09:35 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2020 09:35 PM BdST
Former Bangladesh Bank deputy governor Allah Malik Kazemi has died from COVID-19 at the age of 72.
He passed away at Ever Care Hospital in Dhaka after 5pm on Friday, his private secretary and the central bank’s Joint Director Mir Iftekhar Hossain said.
Kazemi was admitted to the hospital on Jun 22 with heart problems and tested positive for the novel coronavirus the next day.
Kazemi left behind his wife, two daughters and a son.
He joined the central bank in 1976 and retired as deputy governor in 2007 after holding the post for five years. In 2008, the government appointed him adviser to the Bangladesh Bank on contract.
He had worked on foreign markets, currency and liquidity management, monetary policy and other issues. The central bank, commercial banks and even businesses took advice from him on different issues.
Iftekhar said Kazemi would be buried under the supervision of Anjuman Mufidul Islam at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in the capital’s Rayerbazar on Saturday morning.
Joint Director Sheikh Fariduddin, 34, was the first central bank official to die from the disease on Jun 22.
