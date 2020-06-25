Kylie Jenner under fire for 'not paying' apparel workers in Bangladesh

Kylie has also reportedly limited her Instagram comments after fans demanded that she pay the workers. With 182.3 million followers, she is the fourth most followed person on the entire app and second most followed woman.

After hearing about the payment issue, many fans took to her comments to demand that she pay the factory workers even if it meant dipping into her own personal funds, ShowBiz CheatSheet reported on Tuesday.

Limiting the comments could not stop the fans from speaking their minds as they have taken to her sister Kendall’s Instagram page to air out their grievances, according to the report.

Even though the 22-year old was recently stripped of her billionaire title, she is still worth a staggering $900 million and can more than afford to pay workers for the work that they have completed, the report said.

The Kendall + Kylie clothing line is owned by Global Brands Group, which has decided not to pay the workers in Bangladesh due to a drop in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The News ABC, Global Brands Group CEO Rick Darling describes the situation as follows: “Due to the unpredictability of the situation, our retail partners have cancelled orders and the existing products in stock, like the products that are still in production, are not sold. As a result, we have no other option than to make the difficult decision to cancel all S / S 2020 orders.”

Besides Kylie, Cardi B has faced criticisms as well. FashionNova, with whom the 27-year-old rapper has just launched a collection with, has also cancelled orders due to the ongoing pandemic, and cut workers in both Bangladesh and Los Angeles “off with no pay, and no promise of when they'll return”, reported PopBuzz.

Kylie, half-sister of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, debuted Kylie Cosmetics in 2016 with $29 lip kits containing matching lipstick and lip liner.

She first grabbed the spotlight in the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality TV show she starred in with her mother and siblings.