Singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya infected with COVID-19
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jun 2020 09:44 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2020 09:44 PM BdST
Celebrated Rabindra Sangeet singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Bannya has been resting at home as per her doctor's advice after testing positive for the coronavirus infection nearly two weeks ago.
"I am in good health. I've been at home since the result came back positive," Bannya told bdnews24.com on Sunday.
The 63-year-old had her sample taken for a second test on Jun 16 and remains hopeful that the test will yield a negative result this time.
More stories
- Kamal Lohani dies at 86
- Kamal Lohani contracts COVID-19
- Canada doctor faces virus stigma
- Biden begins first election TV ad blitz
- Saiful Azam: the story of an ace fighter
- Putin offers sweeteners to ease path to power
- ‘Batman’ matters more than ever
- Nina Ahmad declares primary win in Pennsylvania auditor general race
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh gives Emirates greenlight to resume flights to Dhaka
- Journalist Abed Khan, family contract COVID-19
- Bangladesh reports 39 new virus deaths, caseload jumps by 3,531
- China likely lost at least 40 soldiers in border clash: Indian minister
- Johnson & Johnson will stop selling skin-whitening creams
- Kuwait to freeze MP Shahid's bank accounts on charges of money laundering, human trafficking
- Three killed after man goes on stabbing spree in Reading park, police say
- As virus spreads, fears run deep. Can Rohingya camps ride out epidemic?
- WHO warns of ‘dangerous phase’ of pandemic as outbreaks widen
- Chinese researchers launch phase-2 human test for possible coronavirus vaccine