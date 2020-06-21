Home > People

Singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya infected with COVID-19

  Glitz Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jun 2020 09:44 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2020 09:44 PM BdST

Celebrated Rabindra Sangeet singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Bannya has been resting at home as per her doctor's advice after testing positive for the coronavirus infection nearly two weeks ago.

"I am in good health. I've been at home since the result came back positive," Bannya told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

The 63-year-old had her sample taken for a second test on Jun 16 and remains hopeful that the test will yield a negative result this time.

