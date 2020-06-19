Kamal Lohani contracts COVID-19

The former director general of Shilpakala Academy was admitted to the intensive care unit of Panthapath's Health and Hope Hospital for a combination of lung and kidney ailments.

Lohani was later tested for the coronavirus infection and the results came back positive on Friday, his daughter Bonya Lohani told bdnews24.com.

"We want to have him transferred to the Combined Military Hospital. We are trying to contact the Prime Minister's Office."

Aside from lung and kidney complications, the 86-year-old is also suffering other preexisting conditions, including diabetes and heart ailment.

