UK's Queen Elizabeth joins first public video conference call to mark Carers Week
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jun 2020 01:51 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2020 01:51 AM BdST
Queen Elizabeth has taken part in her first public video conference call to mark Carers Week, adding another first for the British monarch during her long reign.
Elizabeth and her daughter Anne spoke to four carers who have the primary responsibility of looking after family members to hear about their experiences and lives during the COVID-19 outbreak and the challenges the pandemic has brought.
"Interesting listening to all your tales and stories," the 94-year-old queen said. "I'm very impressed by what you have achieved already. I'm very glad to have been able to join you today."
Last month, Buckingham Palace released audio of a telephone call the queen made to thank nurses for their work during the pandemic, another first for the British monarch during her 68-year reign.
- Meet the masters of social distancing
- Top doctor who aced virus test
- COVID-19: Zafrullah's condition worsens
- Obama supports Floyd protesters, calls for police reform
- Ferguson elects its first black female mayor
- Trump, Bolsonaro discuss hydroxychloroquine research
- Asians in England more likely to die from virus
- Asian refugees caught in the middle of Minneapolis
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Kohl's cancelled $50m Bangladesh clothing orders before big dividends: report
- Popular Group chairperson dies two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19
- Lilly COVID-19 treatment could be authorised for use as soon as September
- Bangladesh panel calls for expanding lockdown coverage in hotpots to curb contagion
- Bangladesh budget to chart a pathway from crisis
- Japan now bans chartered flights from Bangladesh Biman
- Bangladesh plans to raise tax-free income ceiling to Tk 300,000
- Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor Tanzila dies of COVID-19
- Bangladesh records 37 new virus deaths, caseload crosses 78,000
- Oishee Rahman given death sentence for murder of parents