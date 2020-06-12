Nina Ahmad, an immigrant from Bangladesh, wins primary race for Pennsylvania auditor general

Michael Lamb, the Pittsburgh City Controller and a top candidate for auditor general, called Ahmad on Thursday to offer his congratulations on her win and to graciously offer his help this Fall, according to a statement posted by her campaign office on Medium, an internet-based platform for independent voices.

“I promised change and voters responded resoundingly by electing a new face and a new voice,” Ahmad said in the statement. “I am deeply humbled.”

Ahmad came to the United States alone, having survived a violent war for independence in Bangladesh. She waitressed and worked other minimum wage jobs before earning a PhD in Chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania, the statement said.

She worked as a medical scientist at Wills Eye Hospital and Thomas Jefferson Medical College, served as Deputy Mayor of Philadelphia, and is the former President of Philly now.

Ahmad also served former president Barack Obama as a member of his National Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. She lives with her husband Ahsan Nasratullah in the Mt Airy neighbourhood of Philadelphia where the couple raised two daughters, Priya and Joya.

By winning the statewide Democratic primary, Ahmad became the first immigrant and person of colour ever to be nominated by Democrats for statewide executive office in Pennsylvania.

She vowed to work closely with Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and State Treasurer Joe Torsella “to deliver the change Pennsylvanians want”, the statement said.

In the months ahead she will work to build excitement and energy within the party and grow her coalition of support for the General Election in November.

“We can rebuild our economy in a way that boosts our small businesses, and benefits working and middle-class families. We can ensure that police reform and criminal justice reform remain front and centre. And as auditor general, I will view all of the audits that the office conducts through the lens of racial equity, I will work to stamp out sexual harassment and discrimination in state government, and change the culture in Harrisburg,” said Ahmad.