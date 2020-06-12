Nazrul researcher Prof Abdul Qayyum dies at 87
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2020 09:34 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2020 09:34 PM BdST
Professor Mohammad Abdul Qayyum, a Nazrul exponent and former Jahangirnagar University teacher, has died at the age of 87.
He passed away at his home in Dhaka’s Siddheshwari due to old age on Friday morning, said Nazrul Institute’s Executive Director Abdur Razzak Bhuyian.
Prof Qayyum, a trustee of the institute, was buried at Azimpur Graveyard in the afternoon.
National Professor Rafiqul Islam and State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid have sent their condolences.
Born in Dhaka on Jan 12, 1931, Prof Qayyum was the son of Mohammad Quasem, a friend of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.
He graduated from the Dhaka University’s Bangla Department in 1953 and did his master’s the next year.
He also studied linguistics at the University of London and did his PhD there in 1965.
Prof Qayyum started his teaching career at Karachi Islamia College. He worked at the Chattogram University from 1967 to 1975 before joining the Jahangirnagar University. The academician retired in 1995.
He has penned over two dozen books, including ‘Pandulipi Path O Path-Somalochona’, ‘Ovidhan’, Chawk Bazarer Ketabpotti’, ‘Unish Shotoke Dhakar Sahityo O Songskrity’, ‘Rotnaboty Theke Ogni-Bina’, ‘Somokaler Dorpone’, ‘Bangali Pronito Prothom Bangla Ovidhan’ and ‘Nana Prosonge Nazrul’.
He received the Nazrul Award from the institute for his contribution to research on the national poet.
- Queen Elizabeth joins first public video conference call
- Meet the masters of social distancing
- Top doctor who aced virus test
- COVID-19: Zafrullah's condition worsens
- Obama supports Floyd protesters, calls for police reform
- Ferguson elects its first black female mayor
- Trump, Bolsonaro discuss hydroxychloroquine research
- Asians in England more likely to die from virus
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Mustafa Kamal eyes pandemic-defying 8.2% GDP growth. Economists have a derisive laugh
- Bangladesh reports 46 virus deaths and 3,471 cases, both daily records
- Oishee Rahman given death sentence for murder of parents
- Two doctors die from COVID-19 in Dhaka
- Bangladesh announces steps to help bond investors
- Former health minister Nasim still in critical condition
- Bangladesh expands spending lifeline to offset virus fallout. But big numbers mask clarity
- Kohl's cancelled $50m Bangladesh clothing orders before big dividends: report
- Robi decries govt's move to hike tax on telecom services
- COVID-19 protective kits, masks, gloves to be cheaper in Bangladesh