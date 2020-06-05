COVID-19: Gonoshasthaya founder Zafrullah's condition worsens
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2020 05:31 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2020 05:31 PM BdST
Zafrullah Chowdhury's condition has deteriorated as he continues to battle COVID-19 in Dhanmondi's Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital.
In a post on its official Facebook page on Friday, Gonoshasthya Kendra said Zafrullah, its founder and trustee, was unwell and had suffered from respiratory distress the night before.
Doctors overseeing his treatment at the hospital also said that his current state was not 'completely stable', adding that he was being given oxygen in intensive care.
Zafrullah was found to be carrying the coronavirus by the testing kit developed by his own organisation, Gonoshasthaya, on May 25. Later, an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 at BSMMU also returned a positive result.
The 79-year-old has also taken convalescent plasma therapy twice in the meantime while his kidney ailments require him to undergo dialysis on a regular basis.
His wife Shirin Parvin Haque and son Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury have also contracted the novel coronavirus infection and are both isolating at home.
