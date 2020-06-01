Home > People

Queen Elizabeth back in the saddle as British lockdown eases

Published: 01 Jun 2020 04:57 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2020 04:57 AM BdST

Britain's Queen Elizabeth was photographed riding a 14-year-old Fell pony in Windsor Home Park on Sunday as the country eases stringent measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Queen has been living at Windsor Castle, west of London, during the lockdown with her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip.

From there, she has issued a number of rallying messages to the nation, including televised addresses that have been a rarity during her 68-year reign.

