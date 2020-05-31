Zafrullah Chowdhury says his wife, son are infected with coronavirus
Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury has said his wife Shirin Parvin Haque and son Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury have caught the novel coronavirus.
The family were hospitalising Shirin to the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhaka as she was in a “bad condition” with cough and fever, Zafrullah told bdnews24.com on Sunday night.
Bareesh isolated himself at home. “His condition is not that bad as he is young,” the Gonoshasthaya Kendra trustee said.
He also said Shirin and Bareesh had undergone tests with Gonoshasthaya’s GR Rapid Dot Blot kits and were awaiting sample collection for RT-PCR tests.
The 79-year-old freedom fighter had initially tested positive for COVID-19 with the Gonoshasthaya kits and then in government-recognised RT-PCR method. The Gonoshasthaya kits are still under trial for approval.
Zafrullah took convalescent plasma therapy and kidney dialysis at home but later move to the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital for more dialysis and oxygen support.
