Jimmy Fallon apologises for blackface skit

“In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface,” Fallon said on Twitter. “There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

In a video of the sketch that recently resurfaced on social media, Fallon appears opposite Darrell Hammond, who was impersonating television host Regis Philbin.

Fallon wears a black turtleneck, a black leather jacket and a wig. His face is covered in dark makeup. He appears in the sketch for less than a minute.

“I’ve seen ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,’ and guess what? Not a lot of black folks on the show,” Fallon says in the skit, setting up his punchline.

“Know why? Because black folks don’t like to answer questions,” he continues. “Oh, they want to be millionaires, but you got to ask their kind of question, like, ‘In 1981, how many grams of crack did Rick James smoke when he recorded “Super Freak”?’”

Fallon declined to comment further on the sketch. Rock did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fallon is not the only late-night talk show host with a blackface performance in his past.

A video of Jimmy Kimmel, the host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” wearing blackface while impersonating NBA player Karl Malone on “The Man Show” resurfaced last year. The skit was part of a segment where Kimmel repeatedly wore blackface to impersonate Malone. Kimmel has not recently addressed the video.

© 2020 New York Times News Service