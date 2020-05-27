Jimmy Fallon apologises for blackface skit
Sandra E Garcia, The New York Times
Published: 27 May 2020 06:34 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2020 06:34 PM BdST
Jimmy Fallon, the host of “The Tonight Show,” apologised on Tuesday for wearing blackface while impersonating fellow comedian Chris Rock on “Saturday Night Live” two decades ago.
“In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface,” Fallon said on Twitter. “There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”
In a video of the sketch that recently resurfaced on social media, Fallon appears opposite Darrell Hammond, who was impersonating television host Regis Philbin.
Fallon wears a black turtleneck, a black leather jacket and a wig. His face is covered in dark makeup. He appears in the sketch for less than a minute.
“I’ve seen ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,’ and guess what? Not a lot of black folks on the show,” Fallon says in the skit, setting up his punchline.
“Know why? Because black folks don’t like to answer questions,” he continues. “Oh, they want to be millionaires, but you got to ask their kind of question, like, ‘In 1981, how many grams of crack did Rick James smoke when he recorded “Super Freak”?’”
Fallon declined to comment further on the sketch. Rock did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Fallon is not the only late-night talk show host with a blackface performance in his past.
A video of Jimmy Kimmel, the host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” wearing blackface while impersonating NBA player Karl Malone on “The Man Show” resurfaced last year. The skit was part of a segment where Kimmel repeatedly wore blackface to impersonate Malone. Kimmel has not recently addressed the video.
© 2020 New York Times News Service
- Zafrullah takes plasma therapy
- Obama, McCain and the 2008 meltdown
- Modi greets Hasina
- Indian Olympic great Balbir Singh dies
- Brexit mastermind Cummings fights for job
- We'll get through it together: Radwan Mujib
- Johnson will not face action over links to US businesswoman
- Nurse struggled with COVID-19 trauma found dead
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Govt to issue coronavirus shutdown update Thursday
- Bangladesh decides against extending shutdown, offices to reopen May 31
- Top executives of Exim Bank 'threatened', National Bank director, brother charged
- Bangladesh orders all hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in separate units
- Zafrullah takes plasma therapy for COVID-19, Hasina calls him
- WHO says the Americas are new COVID-19 epicentre as deaths surge in Latin America
- Beacon Pharma MD Ebadul Karim contracts coronavirus
- Niloufer Manzur, founding head of Sunbeams, dies from COVID-19
- White woman fired from job after calling cops over black man in NY Central Park
- Bangladesh reports 22 new virus deaths, caseload tops 38,000