Modi greets Hasina on Eid-ul-Fitr
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 May 2020 07:59 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2020 07:59 PM BdST
Narendra Modi has greeted Sheikh Hasina on Eid-ul-Fitr.
The Indian prime minister phoned his Bangladesh counterpart at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Monday, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said in a statement.
Hasina also greeted Modi on behalf of the people of Bangladesh, Karim said.
