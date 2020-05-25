Home > People

Modi greets Hasina on Eid-ul-Fitr

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 May 2020 07:59 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2020 07:59 PM BdST

Narendra Modi has greeted Sheikh Hasina on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Indian prime minister phoned his Bangladesh counterpart at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Monday, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said in a statement.

Hasina also greeted Modi on behalf of the people of Bangladesh, Karim said.

