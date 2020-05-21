We'll get through it together: Radwan Mujib on birthday amid coronavirus crisis

The trustee of the Awami League’s Centre for Research and Information or CRI, he relayed the message in a Facebook post thanking all for “brightening up this unusual birthday with your warm and wonderful wishes” on Thursday.

“I spent it with my family, trying to clear my head of the usual stream of pandemic related thoughts, but it is difficult not to think about what lies ahead,” he wrote, sharing a photo of the birthday cake.

“Whatever it is, we'll get through it together. The next year will no doubt be a challenging one but I'm hoping being older and wiser (maybe..) will help!” he added.

The ruling party, its research wing CRI and many leaders and people from different professions wished him on his birthday on social media as he turned 40.

The eldest among three children of Bangabandhu’s younger daughter Sheikh Rehana and academician Shafiq Ahmed Siddique, Radwan was born on May 21, 1980.

Radwan’s sister Tulip Siddiq is a British MP from a London constituency. Their father Shafiq had worked in a number of universities in Bangladesh and abroad.

Radwan also works as a strategy and communication consultant at different local and international organisations.

He graduated from the politics and history department at the London School of Economics before doing his masters in comparative politics there.

He now looks after the CRI and is working to empower and inspire the youth through its Young Bangla platform.

Radwan is the publisher and architect behind ‘Mujib’, an autobiographical graphic novel on the Father of the Nation for the young readers.

He also played a key role in the making of “Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale”, a docudrama on his aunt Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and mother Rehana.

Both the graphic novel and the docudrama were critically acclaimed in Bangladesh and beyond.