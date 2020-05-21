Bangabandhu’s grandson and CRI Trustee Radwan Mujib Siddiq turns 40
Radwan Mujib Siddiq, a grandson of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and trustee of the Awami League’s Centre for Research and Information, has turned 40.
The ruling party, its research wing CRI and many leaders and people from different professions Thursday wished him on his birthday on social media.
The eldest among three children of Bangabandhu’s younger daughter Sheikh Rehana and academician Shafiq Ahmed Siddique, Radwan was born on May 21, 1980.
Radwan’s sister Tulip Siddiq is a British MP representing London’s Hampstead and Kilburn. Their father Shafiq had worked in a number of universities in Bangladesh and abroad.
He now looks after the CRI and is working to empower and inspire the youth through its Young Bangla platform.
Radwan is the publisher and architect behind ‘Mujib’, an autobiographical graphic novel on the Father of the Nation for the young readers.
He also played a key role in the making of “Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale”, a docudrama on his aunt Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and mother Rehana.
Both the graphic novel and the docudrama were critically acclaimed in Bangladesh and abroad.
It helped spark international calls for Hasina’s release and lifting of emergency.
Radwan also works as a strategy and communication consultant at different local and international organisations.
“Happy birthday to our mentor Radwan Mujib Siddiq,” the CRI wrote in a Facebook post.
“Greetings from the Awami League to Bangabandhu’s grandson and research organisation CRI’s Trustee Radwan Mujib Siddiq on his birthday,” the Awami League wrote in another post.
Education Minister Dipu Moni, a joint general secretary of the party, wished Radwan good health, and a long, happy, and joyful life full of activities.
“He is inspiring the youth all the time, ensuring their inclusion in different initiatives to stand by the people,” she wrote.
