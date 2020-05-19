Mushfiqur calls on people to donate Eid shopping money amid coronavirus crisis
Mushfiqur Rahim has called upon all those who are able to spend money to help the needy amid the coronavirus outbreak rather than buying new clothes this Eid-ul-Fitr.
The Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman urged people to pay more attention to safety at a virtual talk show, titled ‘Youths in the fight against COVID-19’, organised on Monday by the Young Bangla youth network of the Centre for Research and Information or CRI.
“Everybody is battling against the coronavirus. We are working at the field level for the last two months. We have to ensure our own safety first,” Mushfiqur said.
“I have never spent an Eid in Dhaka in the last 30-32 years, this is the first time I’m celebrating Eid in Dhaka alone," the 32-year-old added.
"My parents live in Bogura. Going somewhere else and then returning here involve risks. You could travel to your hometown with symptoms and end up infecting your relatives. These possibilities must be considered,” he said.
“The way we are getting reports of people going out for shopping is quite alarming. You could spend money to help someone out instead of wearing new clothes in Eid; that would be a great thing to do
“Don't be scared, rather stay alert," Bangladesh's only double centurion in Tests said.
"The government and the law enforcement are doing so much to help, putting their lives at risk. We have to stay indoors to show respect to their efforts. We all have to maintain social distancing measures,” he concluded.
