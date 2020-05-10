Historian Muntassir Mamoon’s life is ‘out of danger’, says Nirmul Committee
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2020 03:35 AM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 03:35 AM BdST
The life of Dhaka University history Professor Muntassir Mamoon, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 recently, is “out of danger”, the Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee has said citing doctors.
The professor, a member of the Nirmul Committee, is recovering rapidly at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, the organisation’s President Shahriar Kabir and General Secretary Kazi Mukul said in a statement on Saturday.
He can eat and speak after two weeks, they said.
Mamoon was transferred to the hospital from the Mugda General Hospital on May 7.
The 69-year old was admitted to the Mugda hospital and moved to the ICU on May 3 with symptoms of the coronavirus disease. Later, the test report came back positive.
The hospital also formed a medical board for his treatment but transferred him to the CMH for better treatment on May 7.
The historian may have contracted the virus from his mother Jahanara Khatun, a COVID-19 patient, a person close to the family said.
Mamoon has written numerous books on history. He is also involved with the Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, which was formed to push for punishment for the crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War.
