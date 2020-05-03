Historian, author Prof Muntassir Mamoon hospitalised with COVID-19 symptoms
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 May 2020 09:29 PM BdST Updated: 03 May 2020 10:50 PM BdST
Dhaka University history professor Muntassir Mamoon has been hospitalised in Dhaka with symptoms of COVID-19.
He was admitted to the Mugda General Hospital on Sunday evening, a doctor said.
“He is not in good shape. We’ve called for intensive care support. He will be shifted to the ICU if we can manage a seat tonight,” said Assistant Prof Dr Mahbubur Rahman, who is working as the focal person of the hospital’s COVID-19 response team.
Dr Mahbubur also said Mamoon was infected with the novel coronavirus, but the Dhaka University teacher’s daughter Roya Muntassir said he had tested negative 10 days ago.
The family decided on the hospitalisation as his symptoms came back, she said.
The result of the latest coronavirus test on Mamoon’s sample will be available on Monday morning, she added.
The 69-year-old has penned a number of books on history. He is also involved with Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, which was formed to push for punishment for the crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War.
The tally of COVID-19 infections in Bangladesh spiralled to 9,455 after another 665 people tested positive from 5,368 samples until Sunday morning in the biggest single-day spike. The death rose by two to 177.
