Historian, author Prof Muntassir Mamoon hospitalised with COVID-19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 May 2020 09:29 PM BdST Updated: 03 May 2020 09:29 PM BdST
Dhaka University history Professor Muntassir Mamoon has been hospitalised in Dhaka on being diagnosed with COVID-19.
He was admitted to the Mugda General Hospital on Sunday evening, a doctor said.
“He is not in a good shape. We’ve called for intensive care support. He will be shifted to the ICU if we can manage a seat tonight,” said Assistant Prof Dr Mahbubur Rahman, who is working as the focal person of the hospital’s COVID-19 response team.
More to follow
