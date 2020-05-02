Home > People

British-Asian celebrities share urgent message about coronavirus

  Syed Nahas Pasha, UK Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 May 2020 10:39 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2020 10:40 PM BdST

A group of British-Asian celebrities have created and shared a health advice video about the coronavirus targeting the Asian community.

The second video released on Apr 28 followed a similar video on Apr 20, both created following reports of the disproportionate impact coronavirus has on black, Asian and minority ethnic or BAME communities, according to a press release from Bangladesh-origin Rushanara Ali MP for Bethnal Green and Bow.

Actor and broadcaster Adil Ray, who produced the videos, said, “The virus isn’t stopping and neither should the messaging. We have to keep going. We all felt that we had to do something during these unprecedented times. This is where people might start to get complacent. We simply cannot afford to do that. Let's all do the right thing."

Nadiya Hussain, chef and presenter who features in the video, said, “This awful virus impacts us all. I just felt that I had to do something. I really hope we can make a small difference and help everyone in these challenging times.”

A report by the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre on the first 3,883 critically ill coronavirus patients in the UK found that more than a third, or 33.6 percent, were non-white.

BAME groups form just 13 percent of the UK population.

The health advice given in both videos was developed in conjunction with Public Health England advice and Dr Sam Everington, chair of Tower Hamlets Clinical Commissioning Group.

The latest video also features cricketers Ravi Bopara and Wasim Akram, actor and comedian Paul Chowdhry, musician and composer Nitin Sawhney CBE, presenters Sonali Shah and Konnie Huq, broadcasters Satnam Rana, Nikki Bedi, Lisa Aziz, Hardeep Singh Kohli, musician Channi Singh, presenter and activist Mehreen Baig, writer Nikesh Shukla, actors Parminder Nagra, Archie Panjabi, Krupa Pattani, Shaniera Akram, Shobu Kapoor, and Mehwish Hayat.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the completion of a fertiliser plant, together with his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on May 2. REUTERS

Kim’s art of re-emergence

A wooden boat carrying Rohingya migrants being detained in Malaysian territorial waters off the island of Langkawi in April 2020. The New York Times

Hundreds of Rohingya Muslims stuck at sea

Oprah Winfrey speaks at the opening celebration of the Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island in New York, US, May 15, 2019. REUTERS

No graduation ceremony? You get Oprah!

Russian President Vladimir Putin address believers during the Orthodox Easter celebrations at his residence outside Moscow, Russia April 19, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin, man of action, lets others act

Irrfan Khan, Best Supporting Male nominee for

Director Mira Nair remembers Irrfan Khan

The chef of the high-end Haoma restaurant, Deepanker Khosla, hands out meals prepared by his own migrant worker cooks, to children of imprisoned migrant workers from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia, at a kindergarten in Bangkok on April 10, 2020.

A chef finds new flavours in a pandemic

Local residents look on after police broke up a crowd of hundreds of mourners who had gathered for the funeral of a rabbi who died of the coronavirus in Brooklyn. The New York Times

2,500 mourners jam a Hasidic funeral

US President Donald Trump turns over the podium to White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr Deborah Birx to address the coronavirus response daily briefing at the White House in Washington, US, April 10, 2020. Reuters

A scarf a day turns Dr Birx into pop culture star

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.