No graduation ceremony? You get Oprah!

But millions of college and high school seniors across the United States, who have had to leave campus during the coronavirus pandemic, will not get short shrift on a commencement speaker.

They will get Oprah Winfrey, who Facebook said this week will address graduates in a virtual commencement ceremony May 15.

“This is a bittersweet time for the Class of 2020,” Marne Levine, a Facebook vice president, wrote on the social media platform Tuesday. “They are commencing at a time of great uncertainty. But graduating is a tremendous achievement, and worth pausing to celebrate even in these circumstances.”

The commencement will be broadcast at 2pm Eastern time, or 11am Pacific time, on Facebook and Instagram, which are part of the same social media company.

It will be a busy season for Winfrey, 66, who has also agreed to be a virtual commencement speaker for all high schools in Chicago, where she lived for many years and hosted her daytime talk show.

Winfrey is not the only celebrity who has been enlisted to give students a proper send-off.

Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the all-around gymnastics competition, will also take part in the Facebook virtual graduation, as will actresses Awkwafina and Jennifer Garner and musicians Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus.

The radio giant iHeartMedia is also choreographing a series of star-studded graduation speech podcasts that it has said will feature Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Fallon, Chelsea Handler and others.

Even the Anheuser-Busch-owned beer brand Natural Light is getting involved in the virtual festivities. The brand announced that it would hold a virtual commencement ceremony May 14, headlined by billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, actress Jane Lynch and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith.

Winfrey is not the only Chicagoan who has been highly sought as a graduation speaker. So has former President Barack Obama, whom one graduating senior, in a widely shared Twitter post, tried to recruit to give a national commencement address.

© 2020 New York Times News Service